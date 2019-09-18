A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Mood Swings,” Yung Quis ft. T.I. “Feels So Good” & More | Daily Visuals 9.18.19

Aside from his guest appearance on the not-too-well-received remix to the theme song to Power, A Boogie’s been keeping a low profile as of late but today he comes off the bench to get back in the game.

Coming through with a brand new clip for “Mood Swings,” The Boogie Down Bronx rapper gets classical with it as he plays the piano with a thick young woman sitting on top of it and pulling the strings to his melody. How much she charging for piano lessons? We bout to break the bank for this kinda schooling.

T.I. meanwhile continues to lend his shine to up and coming artists as he politics with Yung Quis in a parking lot with the crew in YQ’s clip for “Feels So Good.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Trae Tha Truth, K$upreme, and more.

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “MOOD SWINGS”

YUNG QUIS FT. T.I. – “FEELS SO GOOD”

K$UPREME – “PERFECT TIMING”

TRAE THA TRUTH – “SLIDIN”

GRAFH FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “BLOW”

TOKYO JETZ – “AMIR”

