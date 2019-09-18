Nicki Minaj Talks ‘Fierce, Fun, and Unapologetic’ New Album

Prior to her retirement announcement, Nicki Minaj was working on an album and a collaboration with Fendi. Nicki discussed the new projects during an interview with ELLE magazine.

“This one incorporates all the things people love about Nicki, but it also just has a way bigger sound, so it goes perfectly with the [Fendi] collection,” Nicki boasted about the pending album.

Nicki had discussed the album on Queen radio calling it “fierce, fun and unapologetic,” and saying that she was working with a mystery producer, although it’s unclear if the album will be released what is clear is her Fendi collection is due out in October.

Check out the full interview with Nick in ELLE’s October edition.

