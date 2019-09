Yesterday Tekashi 69 testified in an NYC courtroom about two of his gang members and other blood gang related members.

He demonstrated the gang handshake, informed the courts that he never really was initiated but rather got into the gang for his financial support.

This is snitching on an entire different level. Cardi B, TrippieRed and SnoopDogg are also mentioned in his statements

