New Video Alert: T.I and Teyana Taylor Releases Short Film for ‘You (Be There)’

Rapper T.I recently and Teyana Taylor has teamed seeking revenge for their new video, “You (Be There).”

The dramatic short film literally starts with a bang as the villain protagonists take it upon themselves to seek justice from those who’ve committed inadmissible.

Directed by Teyana Taylor, the 12-minute video is a combination of the final two tracks from T.I’s latest album, “Dime Trap.”

T.I released his 10th studio album, Dime Trap, last year which featured various artists including YFN Lucci, Young Thug, and many more.

The rapper is currently set to appear alongside Chance the Rapper and Cardi B for the upcoming Netflix series Rhythm and Flow, which premieres October 9th.

Check out the video for “You (Be There) below.