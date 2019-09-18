Dave East Cited for Battery on Woman After Three-Way Gone Wrong

In a three-way that went wrong, rapper Dave East has been charged with battery.

East was at Drai’s nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 14th when invited two women back to the room. After they started having sex one of the women got mad because she wasn’t getting enough attention.

East told police the woman threw bottles at him, striking him in the head and cutting his arm and leg. The woman says they got into an argument during sex and Dave punched her 5-6 times.

The woman and East were charged with battery. Dave went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and received a CAT scan. Dave’s attorney, Stacey Richman says a soap dispenser was also thrown at Dave but he didn’t respond violently, he instead grabbed the woman’s arm and put her out of his room.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: