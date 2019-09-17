Beyonce Special Takes Viewers Behind the Scenes of ‘The Lion King: The Gift’

Beyonce’s behind-the-scenes look of her latest album “The Lion King: The Gift” was a special treat for viewers on Monday night.

The singer spoke on her connection to Africa and how the artists she worked with on the album had a “certain level of passion” and came to her Parkwood Studios “ready to work.”

“It was also really important to me that the music was not the typical soundtrack but something that kids felt safe and excited about sharing with their parents as well as their parents [wanting to share] with their kids,” says Beyonce.

The singer says she was “overwhelmed” by Disney’s offer to include her as the voice of Nala in The Lion King and it was important for her to keep everything authentic, “I didn’t wanna take away the grit and the reality,” she insists. “Because there are very real-life lessons on The Lion King. I did not want to water it down or lose the authenticity of Africa and it all starts with the drumbeat and the groove.”

The ABC special featured glimpses of her twins, Rumi and Sir along with Blue Ivy, who also contributed to the album on “Brown Skin Girl.”

