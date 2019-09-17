Rihanna Signs Publishing Deal with Sony Music

Could we be getting a Rihanna album after all!? Its been a while since she dropped her last album, but with this news, she could be possibly moving towards giving us all what we have been waiting for! New Bad Gal Ri Ri music.

Billboard reported that Rihanna just signed a worldwide publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, which covers her entire songwriting catalog and any future projects/music she wishes to put out. Supposedly the agreement includes some of her recent songs, “Love on the Brain”, “Needed Me”, “Rude Boy” and “Work”

Sony’s Executive, Jon Platt says, “I’m proud to have known Rihanna since the beginning of her career.”

