Kourtney Kardashian Hints She’s Leaving KUWTK As She Says ‘Life Is Too Short’

Kourtney Kardashian recently fueled rumors that she may leave her widely popular reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kourtney was a guest on The Real and when asked if she was considering quitting she said, “Everyday is different.”

Adrienne Bailon, who dated Kourtney’s brother Rob and appeared on the reality show pleaded with Kardashian to remain on the show because “you always tell it like it is,” said the talk show host.

“But at the current moment I’m happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good,” Kourtney said. And when asked if she would allow her children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, to do reality T.V. Kourtney said she “would allow them to do whatever they dream of,” but says, “I definitely would never push them to do it and it’s not something that I’m hoping that they’re going to do.”

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: