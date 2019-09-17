50 Cent Continues To Disrespect Rick Ross

There are no good vibes between 50 Cent and Rick Ross. The two hip-hop moguls have been beefing for a while.

The latest shot came in an interview (With L.A.’s Real 92.3). 50 was asked if there was anything about Ross’ career he respected.

50 responded, “No, no, there’s nothing there. I never wanted to work with him. I understand from a perspective from someone who’s just listening to what it sounds like… Does it matter he’s a correctional officer? Does that ever matter?”

He continued, “Look at the irony of the artists that come under him. Prison reform and all of the wrongfully convicted and wrongfully treated people in the prison system. He’s on the whole other side of that. Just look at it.”

