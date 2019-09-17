Redman ft. Pressure “Black Man In America,” Dreamville “Under The Sun” & More | Daily Visuals 9.16.19

Redman’s been in the game a lot longer than most of today’s Millennials have been on this earth and even with that being the case the Funk Doctor Spock’s lyrical game is still as sharp as it was when he was letting us know “Tonight’s Da Night.”

In his latest visuals for “Black Man In America,” Reggie Noble addresses the many struggles and obstacles Black men faces in the US including harassment from police and hostile racism from gun-toting crackpots. Look to your elders for lessons, people!

From the OG’s to the YG’s, the Dreamville crew comes through with another clip as J. Cole, DaBaby and Lute creep through the porjects and get some bodega sandwiches in their visual for “Under The Sun.” Don’t sleep on them joints, b.

Check out the rest of todays drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Tyler, The Creator, Princess Nokia, and more.

REDMAN FT. PRESSURE – “BLACK MAN IN AMERICA”

DREAMVILLE – “UNDER THE SUN”

TYLER, THE CREATOR – “A BOY IS A GUN”

PRINCESS NOKIA – “SUGAR HONEY ICED TEA”

SEYI SHAY & TEYANA TAYLOR – “GIMME LOVE REMIX”

VAKILL FT. TWISTA – “VESTCHECK 1,2”

KEMBA X – “VOICES”

WIZKID – “GHETTO LOVE”

HIT-BOY & B. CARR – “START IT UP”

