Even though Drake has proven to be a chill guy he still is about that petty life. It seems he has taken a jab at his Calabasas neighbor.

Complex is reporting that the 6 God was seen wearing a very interesting piece over the weekend. Aubrey was sporting a grey hooded sweatshirt with “Ye Must Be Born Again” printed across the chest. While the brand, Cactus Flee Market, intended the piece to signify a “fresh start”, Hip-Hop fans took it as a subtle jab at none other than Kanye West.

For the last year the Chicago MC has been waiving the Christian flag with his Sunday Service live performances. Prior to that his last studio album Ye, a double entendres for his nickname and the pronoun most used throughout the Bible.

Once frequent collaborators the two rappers have experienced a bumpy road in the last two years. Drizzy theorized that Yeezy was the one who told Pusha T about his child that he was hiding from the world on the “Story Of Adidon”.

While West denied the chatty patty accusations things between them got even more dicey between them when the “Jesus Walks” took Drake’s verse on “Sicko Mode” as a direct threat. You can some more flicks of the hoodie below.

Photo: Euan Cherry/WENN.com

Petty Papi: Drake Trolls Kanye West With New Hoodie was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: