Kanye West Is ‘Born Again’ and Being Healed Through His Sunday Services, Says Wife Kim Kardashian

During a recent interview on The View, Kim Kardashian explained her husband’s “Sunday Service” saying that it’s a “musical ministry” and a “Christian service.”

The reality star says that in the beginning Kanye’s Sunday service was for just a few friends and family. “He has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ,” says Kardashian.

Kardashian explained that although West will sometimes bring his friends that are pastors to the service and even though the Sunday service isn’t registered as an official religious service, Kardashians says Sunday Service is “for God and it’s a Christian church.”

Kanye will be expanding his Sunday Service to a new album entitled, “Jesus Is King,” a date for the new album hasn’t been released.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: