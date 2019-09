Beyonce is releasing, Making The Gift tomorrow (Monday) on ABC.

Or as the network will now be known as ABeyC.

The film will go behind-the-scenes as Beyonce records the soundtrack, The Lion King: The Gift.

The special will feature appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Burna Boy, Pharrell, Jay-Z and more.

It will show the recording sessions, family time and more.

Making The Gift airs at 10pm.

