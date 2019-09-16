Rihanna Pregnancy Rumors Inadvertently Promotes Body Shaming

It’s been almost four years since Rihanna has blessed the navy with new music since her eighth studio album Anti.

While new music from the Barbados native is expected to drop later on this year, Rihanna may push back the album after being body shamed with pregnancy rumors.

Rumors stormed the internet after a video went viral of what appears to be Rihanna eluding to having a child while speaking to Essence Magazine on the red carpet of her 5th Annual Diamond Ball.

However, rumors only began to intensify after videos surfaced that night of her sporting a baby bump.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2VWWecBATo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_linkRihanna is pregnant 😭 I’ve been waiting for this moment ‼️ pic.twitter.com/rFpo6cAk71 — 𝕭𝖗𝖊𝖓𝖉𝖆𝕯𝖎𝖆𝖟 (@brendadiaz90) September 14, 2019

Not to mention, the 31-year-old songstress has since then been photographed around town covering the tummy in question.

Rihanna in NYC last night. 🗽 pic.twitter.com/56bxYq3xcj — FM (@FentyMedia) September 15, 2019

.@rihanna leaving Up & Down club in NYC last night. 🌃 pic.twitter.com/t6tGMbLq1W — FM (@FentyMedia) September 14, 2019

Pregnant or not, can we just let RiRi be?

After all, she is dating billionaire Saudi Business mogul, Hassan Jameel.

This baby bump can very well be just a little harmless happy weight.

Contributing to toxic rumors like these inadvertently body-shame women everywhere by setting the notion that we must always maintain a certain standard of beauty.

The reality is that we cannot always be that perfect size we once were, and that’s okay.

What’s not okay is the criticisms we face by others even when walking in our truths.

Regardless of whether Rihanna is expecting or just put on a few happy pounds, we are still here for our girl and still thinks she’s fabulous either way!