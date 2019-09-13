Rihanna Is the Belle of the Diamond Ball

A staple of New York Fashion Week is Rihanna’s Diamond Ball and for the fifth year, the event was an amazing event, held at Cipriani’s restaurant and featured some of the music industry’s brightest stars.

Hosted by Rihanna’s day drinking partner, Seth Meyers, the ball is named after Rihanna’s grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite and has raised over $7 million in grants since the inaugural ball in 2012.

Famous sightings at this year’s event included Pharell and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, Cardi B with husband, Offset and sister Carolina Hennessy.

Erica Mena, A$AP Ferg, 21 Savage and G-Eazy along with new girlfriend, Yasmin Wijnaldum also attended. Rihanna wore a black and white Givenchy Haute Couture evening gown

