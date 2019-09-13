Drake Drops ‘Behind Barz’ Freestyle

Drake is gearing up for a new album but now before he gives fans a little taste of what’s to come.

Back in July Drake dropped “Behind Barz” on London’s Link Up TV and the three-minute track takes aim at the competition with “sh*t he cannot expose.”

“You’re droppin’ some shit but that shit was a bust / They got no direction, they followin’ us / I come from a city that they never touch / Your man is a goofy and he can get brushed,” Drake raps.

The track is part of the 13-song soundtrack for the Drake produced crime drama “Top Boy” for Netflix. The U.K. show was popular back in 2011 and Drake revived the show along with LeBron James’

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: