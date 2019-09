The nominations for this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards are in, and Cardi B leads the pack with 10 nominations.

Travis Scott, J. Cole, and DJ Khaled are next with eight nominations.

Other multiple-nominated artists are Megan ThheStallion, Da Baby, and Nipsey Hussle.

The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards will be taped October 5 in the ATL, and will air on BET Tuesday, October 8.

