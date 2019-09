A Minnesota judge has issued a bench warrant against singer R. Kelly after he failed to appear in his courtroom to answer charges.

In the Minnesota case, Kels is accused of offering $200 to a 17-year old girl to take her clothes off and dance back in 2001.

According to the prosecutor, federal authorities in Illinois “weren’t willing to give them access to him.”

Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg says, “he nor his client knew or got notice of the case in Minnesota.”

