Rick Ross ft. Drake “Gold Roses,” Swae Lee “Sextasy” & More | Daily Visuals 9.12.19

Rick Ross’ Port of Miami 2 is already a few weeks old but the Bawse of The South takes no breathers and for his latest visual picks one of the album’s standout cuts which features the much revered King of The North.

For his latest clip to the Drake featured “Gold Roses,” Ricky Rozay roams through the rooms and halls of an elegant mansion which features some aphrodisiac-ish lighting that can make night-time sexy time regardless of who your date is. Seriously, that kind of lighting is the stuff playboys install in their crib for real.

Speaking of playboys, Swae Lee continues to enjoy the solo life in his clip to “Sextasy” in which he woos a young Latina with champagne on a boat ride… in a pool. Kinda surprised no one’s ever thought to do that in their video. Props, young man.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Spice 1, Post Malone, and more.

RICK ROSS FT. DRAKE – “GOLD ROSES”

SWAE LEE – “SEXTASY”

SPICE 1 – “SAY IT WICHA CHEST”

POST MALONE – “SAINT-TROPEZ”

LUNIZ – “OUT OF CONTROL”

NEF THE PHAROAH – “NEEDED YOU MOST”

ABG NEAL – “BLURRY”

RUBY ROSE – “BIG MOUTH”

