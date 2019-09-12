Trey Songz Alleged Assault Victim Drops Charges Against Him

A littler earlier in the year, a claimed that Trey Songz assaulted her during NBA All-Star weekend. Well, it looks like the woman is now dropping the lawsuit and all charges against Trey.

Sources report that Andrea Burea, announced to the court that she is dismissing all claims against Trey. She reportedly dismissed the case with prejudice, which in legal terms means the case cannot be filed again.

As we previously reported, Andrea sued Trey last year after she claimed that he assaulted her at a party in Hollywood during All-Star weekend. She claimed that he became upset because she talked to one of his friends. Trey denied the claims against him and requested that the case be thrown out.

