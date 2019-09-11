CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Nas X Not Mad at Kevin Hart for Interrupting Coming Out Story

Kevin Hart Day

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Lil Nas X is coming to the defense of Kevin Hart who some felt was wrong for interrupting Nas X’s coming out story during HBO’s The Shop. 

In a recent interview Nas X says he’s not mad at Hart for the interruption, during the interview as Nas X was about to tell his coming out story, Hart blurted out, “He said he was gay, so what?!?” Many felt the comedian was tone-deaf to the situation especially after his criticisms of the LGBTQ community in past tweets.

Lil Nas X insists he has no ill will toward Kevin Hart and if he did, he wouldn’t announce it publicly.

 

ARTIST , boom 103.9 , boom philly , Culture , Fashion , fly chick , hip hop , Music , ON AIR , Paris Nicole , personality , Philadelphia , Philly , program director , radio , Radio One , rappers , rnb , talent

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly:
Headlines
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close