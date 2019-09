Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

50 Cent has officially cut ties with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

50 Cent revealed he is not taking any calls from the rapper while he sits behind bars in a federal racketeering case.

50 Cent is not really a fan of the snitching culture in the streets.

He once took Tekashi 6ix9ine under his wing in the music industry.

