CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rihanna Says She’d Love to Collab With ‘Badass’ Lizzo: ‘She Is Everything That Savage Stands For!’

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick

Source: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty / Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

ICYMI, Rihanna has a girl crush on Lizzo. The singer and fashion mogul gave the “Truth Hurts” singer a standing ovation during her VMA performance and even sent her an encouraging message after the performance.

Now Rihanna may be ready to collaborate with the singer, “Gosh I love Lizzo. She’s such a badass,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight during her Savage x Fenty fashion show at the Barclays on Tuesday night.

“I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now…”She is everything that Savage stands for,” said Rihanna.

Rihanna said that confidence like Lizzo’s is what her fashion brand is all about. “No matter your size, color or shape it’s your attitude that makes you savage.”

ARTIST , boom 103.9 , boom philly , Culture , Fashion , fly chick , hip hop , Music , ON AIR , Paris Nicole , personality , Philadelphia , Philly , program director , radio , Radio One , rappers , rnb , talent

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly:
Headlines
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close