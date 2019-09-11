Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault

Antonio Brown has been accessed of sexually assaulting his former trainer, according to ESPN. A lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida.

ESPN reports that the lawsuit accuses the NFL receiver of sexually assaulting his former trainer, Britney Taylor, on three separate occasions from 2017 and 2018.

The first alleged incident came in June 2017, with Taylor saying Brown exposed himself and kissed her without consent. A month later, Taylor alleges in the lawsuit, Brown masturbated near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back, then later bragged about it in a series of text messages. And then, in May 2018, Taylor alleges that Brown “forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her.”

Brown’s lawyer said that his client and Taylor were involved in a “consensual personal relationship. Any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual.”

The lawsuit claims the incidents have left Taylor suffering “near-daily panic attacks and suicidal ideations.”

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision,” Taylor said in a statement. “I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault.”

The allegation comes after weeks of drama surrounding the All-Pro receiver, which eventually led to his release from the Raiders, and eventual signing with the New England Patriots Monday.

There was no immediate comment from the Patriots or the NFL.

Source: ESPN

