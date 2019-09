Post Malone has just announced the lineup for his second annual Posty Lineup.

The show will take place at AT&T Stadium in his home state of Texas.

Scheduled to perform are Meek Mill, Pharrell Williams, Rae Sremmurd, and more with Post serving as the headliner for the show.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Saturday.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: