5 Ways to Practice Good Mental Health In Honor Of World Suicide Prevention Day

Mental illness is a very serious issue in the United States. Over 800,000 people die each year as a result of suicide. While the struggle can get real due to various life factors, we want you to know that it doesn’t have to become fatal. Here are 5 ways to establishing good mental health in Honor of World Suicide Prevention Day:

Related: Nine-Year Old Boy Commits Suicide After Being Bullied For Coming Out As Gay

1. Find a Hobby

Hobbies are great stress relievers. Whether it’s painting or pole dancing, Hobbies allow you to take much needed time for yourself to unwind from your daily duties. They also allow you to get to know a little bit more about yourself and the talents you possess.

2. Join a fitness class

There’s nothing better than hitting the gym after a long day! It’s the only place that you go to release stress while also dropping a few pounds. Working out has also been proven to increase relaxation and sleep quality. Next time you’re feeling less than lit, sign up for a little kickboxing. We won’t tell if you name the punching bag after your boss.

3. Make time for yourself

Depression affects so many people that it is often looked at as the ‘common cold’ of mental health. Yet, many people don’t know that they need help. Take a view moments out of the day to get in touch with yourself by evaluating your emotions. Meditation is the perfect way to increase self-awareness.

4. Set weekly goals

Gain a better peace of mind by setting tangible short-term goals that align with your long terms goals. Not only does this boost self-esteem, but it also provides direction and sense of purpose to your life. After all, Life is not a sprint. It’s a marathon.

5. Attend routine therapy sessions

There are many stigmas associated with receiving help from a mental health professional. However, the truth is that therapy is a useful resource that can improve your mental state by allowing you to see your thoughts from a different perspective. Many times, we often become so caught up in what we perceive to be reality that we sometimes need someone to help us maneuver through our thoughts.

Remember mental illnesses affects one in four people at some point in their lives. If you or anyone you know may be exhibiting suicidal behavior, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.