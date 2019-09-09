The Barbz have been having a tough couple of days as everyone seeks to understand Nicki Minaj’s sudden and cryptic retirement announcement on Twitter last week. Minajannounced, “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE ”

50 Cent weighed in on Nicki’s announcement over the weekend (Sep.7), claiming that Minaj and her fiance’ Kenneth Petty are both “crazy” but he suggests she takes a break instead of retiring. The Instagram post has since been deleted.

Legendary Queen Latifah also weighed in on Minaj’s retirement and says that she will probably be back. “She must be in love and happy,” Queen Latifah stated to TMZ. “Let her live. She’s been grinding for a long time. Once you’re a rapper, you’ll always be a rapper,” Latifah said. “She’ll be back. Let her live first. Let her live her life first.”

As of right now, Nicki’s retirement is still a go.

Queen Latifah and 50 Cent Weigh In On Nicki’s Shocking Retirement was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: