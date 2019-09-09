Khloe Kardashian Does Not Hold a Grudge Against Tristan or Jordyn Woods

Recently, Khloe Kardashian was on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

She was a guest to promote the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s.

She told Ryan that she has moved on from the cheating scandal that involved her child’s father, Tristan Thompson and family friend, Jordyn Woods.

I’m not someone who holds a grudge. If I do that, its only going to affect me. That chapter is closed for me.

She said she has not received an acceptable apology from either party and that apologies need to be as loud as your disrespect.

She has found the humor in some parts of the ordeal. I gotta find the humor in something, what am I going to do? Sit in a ball and cry?

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: