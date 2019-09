It’s new music Friday and Fat Joe is coming through with a new song called, “Yes.”

“Yes” features Cardi B and Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA, who delivers a verse in Spanish while Cardi does what she does best by not being pressed by competition.

“Family Ties” is Joe’s upcoming album, his first since 2017’s Plata O Plomo.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: