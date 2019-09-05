Kevin Hart Suffered 3 Spinal Fractures and Still in Intense Pain

In an update on Kevin Hart, the comedian and actor suffered three spinal fractures, his Sunday night back surgery included fusing two thoracic sections of his spine and one fracture in the lumbar section.

Doctors say that Hart will make a full recovery, however, the road will be a long one. With injuries like Kevin’s, walking can be difficult and can even result in partial paralysis of the arms or legs.

Kevin is currently heavily medicated due to the intense pain and will miss out on several events and projects that were on his schedule. Total recovery could take months.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: