Tristan Thompson Is Reportedly Trying to Win Khloé Kardashian Back

Well, you never know what you have until it’s gone, case in point, Tristan Thompson’s efforts to win back ex, Khloe Kardashian, after kissing Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods.

According to The Sun and the Daily Mail, the basketball player has spent $500,000 on a new Porsche for Kardashian as well as getting advice from Drake on how to win Khloe back.

A source says that Drake told Tristian to “pull out all the stops” if he wanted Khloe back, and it could be working as Khloe allegedly invited him to taco Tuesday at her house.

