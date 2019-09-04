Rapper Trina’s Mom Has Passed Away

Miami rapper and star of Love and Hip Hop, Trina, lost her mom Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer.

Her mom, Vernessa ‘Nessa’ Taylor died at the age of 62.

In a statement from Trina’s rep it reads, thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding Trina’s mother. It truly gives the family some peace and comfort knowing that Nessa lived such a fulfilling life filled with love.

Trina and her mom were very close. Trina once wrote in a song that she hoped to die before her mom.

Trina is requesting privacy at this time.

