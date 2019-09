Kevin Hart was in a car accident that he thankfully was able to walk away from.

On Monday, he underwent a successful back surgery.

He is expected to spend a few days in the hospital.

TMZ caught up with his wife, Eniko Hart, at the hospital and she said he is going to be, “just fine.”

Jared Black, the driver of the car, was seriously injured and air lifted to UCLA Medical Center. The other woman in the car was Jared’s fiance and she sustained no major injuries.

