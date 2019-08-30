Made in America 2019 Boasts the Strongest Lineup of Black Female Artists the Festival Has Ever Had

2019’s Made in America festival will have the strongest female line up in its eight-year history.

The festival, founded by JAY-Z, is a Labor Day weekend tradition in Philadelphia. This year the festival is headlined by Cardi B on Saturday and Travis Scott on Sunday.

Of the 40-act, two-day event, recent VMA buzz artist Lizzo will take the stage along with the H-Town hottie, Megan Thee Stallion will bring Hot Girl Summer to the city of brotherly love, North Philly’s own Tierra Whack will also take the stage.

Other females coming to Made in America stage include Rico Nasty and a special appearance from MTV Video Vanguard winner, Missy Elliott.

Who do you think will kill the Made In America stage?

