Sasha Obama Reportedly Attending University of Michigan This Fall

It may be hard to believe but the youngest Obama daughter is beginning her freshman year in college. Sasha Obama, whose full name is Natasha, is set to begin classes at the University of Michigan.

According to The Detroit News, Sasha was seen at one of the school’s freshman orientation sessions over the summer. And while knowing Sasha’s school and therefore, her location, might seem like a threat, she is still protected.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

She wasn’t alone during the orientation session. She was accompanied by Secret Service agents, as several students reported.

Zach Lassen told The Detroit News, “I was walking by pushing a vacuum and she walked out right in front of me. I said, ‘Excuse me.’ It was a crowded hallway with her and some Secret Service dudes.”

Another student saw her near the university’s library over the summer.

SEE ALSO: Sasha Obama Graduates High School [PHOTOS]

According to AOL, speculation that Sasha would attend the University of Michigan began when Sasha posted a photo of herself and friends on a private Instagram account, captioning it, “So proud to say I’m going to college with my sisters!”

Her parents have yet to discuss her college decision and the University said it “cannot confirm the enrollment of any student. Classes do not start until next week, and we are weeks away from official enrollment information.”

SEE ALSO: Sasha Obama Gets Glamed Up As She Goes To Prom [PHOTOS]

The school selection might come as a surprise for some, considering she’s the only member of her immediate family to attend a non-Ivy League school. Barack Obama graduated from Columbia University, Michelle Obama attended Princeton for undergrad and Harvard for law school, and Malia is about to begin her junior year at Harvard.

Wherever she decides to attend school, we wish her the best of luck, loyal friends, and a little privacy so she can enjoy the college experience.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Sasha Obama Reportedly Attending University of Michigan This Fall was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com