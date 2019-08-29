Ammika Harris Shows Off Flat Stomach; Chris Brown Unfollows Her

Talk about a plot twist.

A few days ago it was announced that not only was Chris Brown expecting his second child, it was also announced that he was expecting a boy with a woman named Ammika Harris.

Well, Ammika took to her Instagram to post a photo of herself in a form fitting dress.

On May 8th Chris Brown wrote BM Bad under one of her photos. BM= baby momma.

Well that comment has since been deleted.

And now Chris has unfollowed her. Just to be clear he is no longer following anyone. He stated he isn’t a follower.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: