Trey Songz Buys Diapers for Fan’s Baby

A fan decided to shoot her shot at Trey Songz but not in the way you would think.

The fan sent Trey a DM asking him for help with buying diapers for her son.

He asked her what size and for the address.

The fan posted a photo of boxes of diapers on her social media with the caption, so why I DM Trey Songz on Instagram the other day and asked him can he get my son some diapers and this man really sent me some diapers.

Trey is also a new parent so he can relate to the high cost of diapers.

