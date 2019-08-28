The Queensbridge King returns! Having recently released his long overdue The Lost Tapes 2, Nas Escobar finally comes back with some new visuals a month after the release of his latest project.

For his lavish visuals to “No Bad Energy,” God’s Son shows how far he’s come from the rugged streets of QB as he sits atop a silky white piano in a big boy mansion where he’s awaiting the arrival of a scantly dressed exotic woman. Nas went from a “New York State of Mind” to living the best of lives.

Elsewhere Jidenna continues to be about the culture and in his clip for “Sufi Woman” finds himself at a tarot card reading surrounded by women dipped in sufi attire and dancing around while his future is read.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Skyzoo and Pete Rock, Uncle Luke, and more.

NAS – “NO BAD ENERGY”

JIDENNA – “SUFI WOMAN”

DA GREAT APE FT. T.I. – “APE MODE”

SKYZOO & PETE ROCK – “IT’S ALL GOOD”

UNCLE LUKE – “BAD GIRL WALK”

LIL MEXICO – “SWITCH IT UP”

DAYDREAM MASI – “LATELY”

RJMRLA FT. YOUNG THUG – “TIME”

RUSTE JUXX, PSYCHO LES, KLEE MAGOR, ILL BILL & BIG STRETCH – “RAP TITANS”

LOSLAUREN 718 – “SYLLABLES”

LIL ZAY OSAMA – “TALK TO ME CRAZY”

Nas “No Bad Energy,” Jidenna “Sufi Woman” & More | Daily Visuals 8.27.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: