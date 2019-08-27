DeMarcus Cousins is having the worst year ever! While he is currently celebrating his recent marriage to longtime girlfriend Morgan Lang, TMZ exclusively reports he threatened to kill his baby mama.

The injured Los Angeles Laker allegedly told his ex-girlfriend he would put a “bullet in [her] f*cking head” and she has it all on tape. The argument began when she didn’t allow his son to come to his recent wedding in Atlanta.

Per TMZ:

West claims she made the recording while at a trampoline park in Alabama with their 7-year-old son … and she’s adamant the voice on the other line is Cousins’.

“I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level,” the man says … “Can I have my son here, please?”

Christy responds, “No” — and that’s when the man makes the alleged threat — “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f**king head.”

That’s when the audio cuts off — but Christy has since filed court docs in Alabama seeking a restraining order against Cousins claiming he ALSO told her that he was going to kill her, “even if he didn’t have to get his hands dirty doing it.”Court docs filed by Cousin’s baby mama also claim the NBA star choked her in a previous incident. She didn’t provide any specific details. West also wants Cousins to stay away from her and their son but says she is open to supervised visitation. She also filed a report with the Mobile Police Department according to the celebrity gossip site. A police spokesperson has revealed to TMZ that they have opened an investigation. First, he tears his ACL now he’s out here threatening to shoot people in the head, allegedly. Boogie is having a terrible offseason. — Photo: Bernard Smalls / Hip-Hop Wired

DeMarcus Cousins Caught On Tape Allegedly Threatening To Put A Bullet In His Baby Mama was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: