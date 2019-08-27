Future’s Baby Mama Filing a Lawsuit

The woman who claims that Future is the father of her four-month-old daughter is filing a paternity suit against the rapper.

According to court papers, model Eliza Reign is looking to get retroactive child support and other medical expenses that she claims she paid for while she was pregnant.

If Future is the father do you know that would mean that Future fathered five children by five different women while Eliza was pregnant with his alleged child.

If it’s found that the child is Future’s, Reign’s daughter would be Future’s seventh child.

