DJ Khaled Says Nipsey Hussle Was A King

DJ Khaled gave props to the late Nipsey Hussle at Monday night’s MTV VMA’s.

Khaled’s video with Hussle and John Legend titled Higher was nominated for Best Hip Hop but lost to Cardi B’s Money.

Khaled said, “First of all, the marathon continues. Long live Nip. Just to be nominated for ‘Higher,’ I appreciate it. I told Nip when we were making the record, ‘We gonna get some awards. We gonna get nominated.'”

Khaled continued, “I’m just grateful for the nomination and grateful to work with the king, Nip.”

