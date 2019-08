50 Cent is working on his fitness in a whole lot of ways.

Fitness model Cuban Link posted a photo on Instagram of her and 50 hugged up. The caption said, “landed love (heart emoji).”

At first, people speculated that it wasn’t him. That’s when 50 hopped into the comments.

50 replied, “Yes, the f**k it is me.”

She is 20 years younger than him. What do you think about the age difference?

