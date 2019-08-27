Meek Mill’s Case Is Finally Over

Meek Mill long-standing case in Philadelphia came to an end on Tuesday.

Meek agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge from his 2007 case. All other charges were dropped and there will be no more punishment.

After the plea, Meek emerged from a Philadelphia courtroom and told supporters, “Meek free. I’m not on probation no more. I don’t have to go to court no more.”

He thanked everyone who got involved in the “Free Meek” Movement. Meek said, “I know y’all probably got family members in jail or people going through the same thing as me, and I will continue to do what I do with the reform movement and help the people who help me.”

