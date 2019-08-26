Jay-Z Says It’s Okay to Be Upset With Him, Because He Works Every Day to Fight Social Injustice

Little is known about what happened at the meeting between the NFL commish and Jay-Z as people were not allowed to record it.

Clearly someone recorded the meeting because a video clip of Jay-Z speaking, has found its way to the internet with many of his supporters posting it on their timelines.

In the video Jay-Z says, “It’s a natural emotion to be upset, but where do we go now? Where are we going to take it, what do we do, how are we going to fix it? And what is everyone doing? Everyone can speak like those Twitter people, everyone can talk. Ask them, what have they done? There’s 365 days last year. I can tell you exactly what I’ve done last year. Let me tell you everything I’ve done to change. I can tell you the amount of people who I saved from going to jail, I can tell you I got this person out of jail, I can tell you this, this, this, this and that. I fed this many people, I can tell you exactly what I’ve done with my 365 days. What has everyone done? It’s a challenge. We can have the conversation, and again, I’m not saying it’s not needed. It’s needed because we need to know what’s happening. We need to identify the problems in order to for us to address it. But after we address it, what are we doing?”

Jay-Z says he is use to being in the hot seat. He used his streaming platform Tidal as an example of something people didn’t understand or like. He says that he shows up and does the work.

