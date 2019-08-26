Tee Grizzley Speaks Out Following the Death of His Aunt/Manager

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley lost his aunt/manager when an unknown person shot the Escalade he and his aunt were traveling in.

He took to Instagram to post a video of her laughing and looking happy.

He captioned the video, since I was 12 we been going everywhere together. How you gone go to Heaven without me? Idek what to say JB I just wanted to show the world yo smile. I love you so much.

He also received an outpouring of love from artists like TI, PnB Rock and Fetty Wap.

