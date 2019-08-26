A$AP Rocky Ghosted Trump Instead of Thanking Him

It is being revealed that there was a lot going on behind-the-scenes at the White House to free A$AP Rocky.

There were people working on both sides for two different reasons. On A$AP’s side they were working to free him.

Rumor has it that on Trump’s side they were working to free A$AP in hopes that this would reflect favorably with the black community.

The only thing the White House requested from A$AP’s team was that he thank the President.

And this is where the ‘ghosting’ begins.

A$AP has never publicly or privately thanked the President; not on social media-nothing.

The White House has been in contact with A$AP’s team and no one is responding.

