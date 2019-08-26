Eliza Reign Requests Child Support for Future’s 7th Child

Future already has six children, but it doesn’t seem to stop there. Eliza Reign claims Future now has seven children.

At the end of last year, it was said that Future got two girls pregnant. One of the ladies, Joie Chavis had her child by future back in December.

The other young lady, Eliza Reign had her baby in April and files for a paternity test and requests child support for Future’s alleged 7th Child.

TMZ sources report that Eliza field legal child support documents in Broward County, claiming Future is the father of her 4-month year old baby girl, Reign Wilburn.

Eliza also reported that Future has not been in Reign’s life since she was born on April 19th, 2019.

