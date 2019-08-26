BJ The Chicago Kid Explains How “1123” Is Another Dimension Of Who He Is | Boom 103.9 Exclusive

A common complaint you frequently hear from R&B fans of all ages is “the music just doesn’t have the soul like it use too.” Well, BJ The Chicago Kid is one singer who would like to differ that opinion, and his latest project 1123 highlights just that.

After a successful debut in album, DJ AyeBoogie asks BJ The Chicago Kid why the layoff? BJ explains his time off, and why he feels it’s important to do that as an artist.

He said this album was a celebration, a gift to the people, which is why he decided to title his album after his birthday date. His single “Time Today” surpassed a million views instantly, and he said it was a “no brainer” to go with that record and feature Scottie Beam as the lead lady.

At the midway point, BJ describes the diversity within the Chicago music scene & how ALL of the music inspires him.

“Curtis Mayfield to Chief Keef, I get it, I understand it, it’s a part of me.”

They wrap up the conversation discussing Philadelphia, and it’s rich history in music. It’s a major reason BJ calls Philadelphia his third home.

BJ wants to keep that soulful R&B alive, and wants listeners to know that 1123 is another dimension of who he is as an artist, and as a man. Check out the full interview with DJ AyeBoogie and BJ The Chicago kid above and let us know which song you like most from the project on social media.

