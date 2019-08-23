CLOSE
Rapsody Delivers ‘Eve’ Album f/ J. Cole, Queen Latifah

Rapsody

As you’re listening to all the new music being released this week don’t forget to check out Rapsody’s new album, “Eve.”

The North Carolina rapper joins the growing list of female hip-hop stars that are a must-listen. The 16-track album includes features from hometown star, J. Cole, Queen Latifah, D’Angelo, JID, SiR, and Leikeli47.

During a recent Everyday Struggle interview, Rapsody described the difference between Eve and her sophomore album, Laila’s Wisdom, “It’s something I made for everybody. So, Laila’s was for me, but this one is something I made for the village of people […] This album is really about showcasing different women and different sides of women.”

