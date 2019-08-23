Lil Uzi Vert Agrees to Pays a Students $90,000 College Tuition

While walking a buy, a fan asks Lil Uzi Vert if he can pay his college tuition and Lil Uzi Vert stops and asks him “how much is it?”

The student said $90,000 and that he attends Temple University. Lil Uzi said the only way he would pay it, is if the student promised to stay in school and finish.

Uzi asked for the students Instagram name, “BigAssHeels” and Uzi told him he would also have to show him his transcripts and that he would pay for his tuition!

What a generous act of kindness.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: